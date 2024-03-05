Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Shares IMAX Poster

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be hitting theaters later this month, and the new film is hyping up its IMAX release with the debut of a new poster! Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be continuing the MonsterVerse with the next major film in the Godzilla quadrilogy, and it will be telling a new story in which the titular Godzilla and Kong need to team up against a powerful new foe. This is going to be the biggest team up for the duo yet, and thus many fans are looking forward to potentially seeing the movie in the biggest way possible.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be hitting theaters across the world beginning later this month, and that of course includes its upcoming IMAX takeover as well. With the Titans getting the real big screen treatment with the next phase of the MonsterVerse, IMAX is celebrating with a cool new poster hyping up this big debut. Showing off a charging Godzilla and Kong destroying the IMAX logo ahead of their theatrical takeover, you can check out the special IMAX poster for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire below.

Detail of titanic proportions. Experience #GodzillaXKong in IMAX’s exclusive Expanded Aspect Ratio March 29. #FilmedForIMAX pic.twitter.com/MvZ9IBjQzc — IMAX (@IMAX) March 4, 2024

What Is Godzilla x Kong Release Date?

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be hitting theaters and IMAX on March 29th in the United States. Rated PG-13 for creature violence and action, Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard returns to direct with Simon Barrett writing the script. Returning MonsterVerse franchise stars confirmed for the film include Rebecca Hall as Dr. Ilene Andrews, Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, and Kaylee Hottle as Jia. As for what to expect from the next major entry in the MonsterVerse, Legendary Entertainment teases the plot of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire as such:

"This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

What do you think of the IMAX poster for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!