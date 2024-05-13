Junji Ito Teams With Kotobukiya on Special Figure

Junji Ito has earned his place as a master of horror more times than we can count, as his resume has been expanding in recent years. Of the many original characters that Ito has created in his career, there is one that sticks out as the most popular among them. Tomie, the sinister succubus that has routinely appeared in many of the horror artist's works, keeps returning to haunt readers and Ito is teaming up with Kotobukiya to create a new angle on the anime horror icon.

Tomie first appeared in 1987, introduced as a teenager who harbors some sinister secrets. Since her introduction, she has appeared countless times in the short stories that Ito has become well known for. What anime fans might be surprised by is Tomie's history with live-action movies. In Japan, Tomie has received nine live-action feature-length films that have ranged from the spooky to the surreal. In one entry, simply titled "Tomie Vs. Tomie" two girls receive the genes of the cursed girl and go to war with one another. For a brief period of time, the now-defunct streaming service, Quibi, attempted to create a live-action television series focusing on the succubus but when the platform shuddered, so too did the series.

Junji Ito's Tomie Statue

The statue is set to arrive next summer from Kotobukiya and will retail for around $240. Here's how Sideshow Statues describes the upcoming take on Tomie, "Since its debut in 1986, Tomie has stood as the quintessential work of horror manga by the masterful Junji Ito, captivating audiences worldwide. Now, in an exciting collaboration, Tomie comes to life as a statue. Mamegyorai (Ampus, Inc), in collaboration with renowned horror manga artist Junji Ito, is proud to announce the release of a collaboration statue featuring "Tomie", the iconic debut and masterpiece of Ito's career. Under the meticulous supervision of Junji Ito himself, acclaimed sculptor Yoshiki Fujimoto has crafted the prototype and color sample for this extraordinary product. Endorsed by Junji Ito as the "definitive edition" this perfect rendition of Tomie has finally come to life."

Introducing the Junji Ito × Yoshiki Fujimoto TOMIE collaboration statue!



Perhaps the most anticipated project for Junji Ito isn't Tomie-related, but rather, is the Adult Swim series that will adapt the story of Uzumaki. Indefinitely delayed, anime fans have wondered when this take on the cursed village will hit Toonami and if it will be the best example of Junji Ito's stories in the animation medium.