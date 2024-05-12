My Hero Academia Finally Enters Final Arc's Climax in Chapter 422

My Hero Academia is well and truly into its endgame. The manga began trekking through its final saga some time ago, and creator Kohei Horikoshi has kept fans on edge. The final war act as featured a number of arcs, and now it seems things are coming to a head. Today, My Hero Academia chapter 422 is live, and it kickstarts the climax of the manga's final arc.

If you have not checked out the chapter yet, well – we can only suggest you do so ASAP. My Hero Academia posted "Izuku Midoriya Rising" in the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, and it is nothing short of a marvel. The masterful update pushes My Hero Academia into its climax, and this move has been a long time coming.

After all, My Hero Academia began its final act with the Dark Hero arc years ago. Most recently, the saga pushed ahead with its final war arc, and that dates back to February 2022. We have been wading through the final installation of My Hero Academia for more than two years, but chapter 422 pushes us into the endgame.

As a launch point, My Hero Academia chapter 422 is emotional to in every way. The manga not only shows all of Class 1-A putting in work, but their unbreakable spirit begins to influence the world at large. While this final fight is broadcast across the globe, humanity is left to cheer on Deku. From strangers to friends and even world leaders, My Hero Academia shows what kind of influence Izuku has in this latest chapter. And by the end, Deku is able to land a blow on All For One that he will never forget.

If you need to revisit the manga, My Hero Academia is easy to spot. The series can be read on the Shonen Jump app or Manga Plus. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

