Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Reveals First Theater Goodies

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be hitting theaters this month, seeing the king of the monsters and Skull Island's biggest primate teaming up to take on dark reflections of themselves. Luckily, while the odds might be against them, Kong and Godzilla will be getting some big upgrades via a mechanical gauntlet for the ape and a pink makeover for the lizard. To help promote the sequel crossover, Cinemark will be offering some kaiju-sized goodies for fans who want to celebrate the next chapter of the MonsterVerse.

Legendary Pictures has been making the rounds recently at theaters thanks to the arrival of Dune 2 and the blockbuster's popcorn bucket. Pulling in a box office larger than what was originally predicted, the return of what remains of the House of Atreides captured over $80 million USD at the domestic box office. At present, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire might not be hitting the same heights, but it might overtake the previous crossover film for its opening weekend.

Can The New Empire Beat Dune 2's Popcorn Bucket?

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is set to hit theaters on March 29th, and has shared a first look at the items that will be available to snag at Cinemark theaters. While Kong and Godzilla might be taking on new monstrous kaiju, the promotional material for the MonsterVerse entry has also shown a smaller primate that might be the most adorable beast to make its way to the Hollow Earth.

If you need a refresher on the upcoming crossover, here's how Warner Bros Pictures describes the film that will see Godzilla and Kong take on Shimo and the Skar King, "This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the mighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

