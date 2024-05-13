Family Guy Is Breaking a FOX Tradition After Nearly 20 Years

Family Guy is breaking a tradition after nearly 20 years on FOX as it won't be airing during the Fall 2024 window for the first time since 2005. Family Guy has been one of the surprising pillars of FOX's Animation Domination block on Sunday evenings ever since it was brought back from cancellation, but things began to change for the series. While Family Guy is now in the midst of celebrating its 25th anniversary, 2024 saw some changes to its broadcast schedule with the animated series as Season 22 aired its final episodes on a different evening than Sunday for the first real time in decades.

As Family Guy readies to return to FOX for Season 23, a new update from the network has revealed that Family Guy will not be returning to Sunday evenings later this Fall as there will be some new shows in the Animation Domination slot later this year instead. This will be the first time since 2005 that episodes of Family Guy had not aired in the Fall, and thus breaking a streak that will have lasted for nearly 20 years. Instead, it will be returning later in 2025 as part of the midseason broadcasts for FOX's animated shows.

(Photo: 20th Television Animation)

Why Family Guy Won't Return in Fall 2024

Coming later this year, Sunday evenings will feature new seasons of The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, and Krapopolis alongside the debut of a brand new animated series, Universal Basic Guys (which has been renewed for a second season before it has even premiered). As FOX network president Michael Thorn noted Family Guy is still a "crucial" part of the broadcast schedule, "It's still a crucial part of our [schedule]," Thorn stated. "We'll give it a great relaunch for that part of our lineup, and we know that when it comes back on Sundays, it will resonate with our audience the way it always has."

Family Guy still has more to look forward to this year as Seth MacFarlane announced that there are two specials now in the works for the series, but a release date or window has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. If you wanted to catch up with all of the currently available episodes of Family Guy, you can find it now streaming with Hulu. They tease Family Guy as such, "The adventures of an endearingly ignorant dad and his hilariously odd family of middle-class New Englanders."

HT – THR