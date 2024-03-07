Adult Swim Brings Back Smiling Friends in New Promo

Smiling Friends is currently in the works on coming back to Adult Swim with Season 2 some time later this year, and Adult Swim has brought the series back early with a fun new promo! Smiling Friends had one of the most standout original animated series debuts with Adult Swim in the last few years. The first season surprisingly premiered within a single night, and ended up being such a success with the network that Adult Swim had announced that Smiling Friends would be returning for Season 2. Unfortunately, it's just been a while since we've gotten to see it in action.

Smiling Friends Season 2 has been announced to premiere some time with Adult Swim later this year, and while we have to wait to see the new episodes, Adult Swim has brought back Pim and Charlie in a fun new stop motion animated promo from Lee Hardcastle (the same artist behind many Rick and Morty promos and shorts such as Summer's Sleepover). There's even a small shout out to the Wallace and Gromit franchise, and you can check it out in action below:

Smiling Friends Season 2 Release Date

Smiling Friends Season 2 is currently scheduled for a release with Adult Swim later this year, but has yet to announce a concrete premiere date as of the time of this writing. When previously asked about the now in the works Smiling Friends Season 2, co-creator Michael Cusack told ComicBook.com, "Michael Cusack teased, "I don't think I can say much, but I can answer that it's going very well. It's going to be a lot of fun. I think people will be pleasantly surprised because the train is steadily on the tracks. It's going well, the show is going well."

If you wanted to see what Smiling Friends is all about, you can find the first season (and "Go to Brazil" special) now streaming with Max and available on Blu-ray. Adult Swim teases the series as such, "Smiling Friends follows the employees of a small company dedicated to bringing happiness to a bizarre yet colorful world. The quarter-hour animated series is co-created by Michael Cusack (YOLO: Crystal Fantasy) and Zach Hadel (Hellbenders) and animated by Princess Bento Studio."

