Godzilla x Kong Sequel Scores Shang-Chi Writer

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire's sequel has a new writer courtesy of Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings. Dave Callaham penned the MCU entry and The Hollywood Reporter says he'll head over to the MonsterVerse. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has already notched $555 million at the worldwide box office. You would have to go back to Kong: Skull Island back in 2017 for the next biggest entry in this Legendary universe. There is internal drive at the studio to keep the party rolling with Godzill and Kong. After all, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire managed all of this on a budget of $135 million. Expect more news in the coming months.

What direction would a sequel go? Well, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire director Adam Wingard already gave some of his thoughts on what he would like to see next. DiscussingFilm asked him about the future and he replied: Destroyah. Longtime fans of the franchise when the topic of the space entity came up. We'll have to see if this is the direction things end up going.

"It's crazy because you look at [Godzilla vs. Destoroyah], and it's a very high-end version of having a guy in a Godzilla suit. I would say it's probably the peak of it because I don't think it's been matched in terms of that version – the quality and the scale of having Godzilla brought to life through an actor in a suit," Wingard shared. "That's the thing for me, if I were going to do another one of these films, I would want to hit that kind of emotional resonance with Godzilla as a character this time. That's what I'll say for now."

How Good Was Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire?

(Photo: Legendary Pictures)

It feels like a wild year for Gozilla as Godzilla Minus One has been lauded from every corner of social media. The Monsterverse series had already primed the pump for a massive 2024. ComicBook's Spencer Perry had the task of reviewing Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. He contends that the stylish approach to large-scale fisticuffs will provide a lot for fans to cheer for. However, the film only truly gets to pound its chest when it hits that third act. But, what a ride once it arrives!

"Filmmaker Adam Wingard has taken the reins on the MonsterVerse and delivered what audiences have believed they wanted since the start with a beat 'em up, crowd-pleasing blockbuster," Perry said. "Since its inception, this Americanized version of the kaiju has become a multiplex mainstay, and the desire from fans has been to excise as much of the human element as possible and to stick to the gargantuan slugfests. There is a substantial amount of the latter, which would all be cheer-worthy moments on their own, but build toward a final clash that is terrific in its execution."

