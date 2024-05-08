Godzilla Minus One Is Becoming a Piracy Magnet, New Data Reveals

Godzilla Minus One has already left its mark on history. Released in 2023, the hit movie saw Toho return to theaters with Godzilla in tow, and it quickly became a global hit. The film made history just over a month ago when Godzilla Minus One took home an Academy Award, a first for its famous kaiju. And now, a new report suggests Godzilla Minus One is becoming a fave with pirates.

The update comes from Torrent Freak, a site dedicated to all things piracy. The site often digs into torrent data to see what titles are being pirated the most online. And according to its data for last week, Godzilla Minus One is topping the torrent charts.

Unfortunately, the movie landed in first place on the list followed by Dune: Part Two. This placement comes shortly after Japan released its home video of Godzilla Minus One. The movie began streaming on Amazon Prime overseas some days ago, but at this point, Godzilla Minus One has yet to hit home video globally,

As you can imagine, this new title isn't one the team behind Godzilla Minus One was gunning for. The film has plenty of kudos to its name, but given its lack of accessibility at home, pirates have latched on to Godzilla Minus One now that it is available in Japan. We have no idea when the movie will be made available stateside officially, but hopefully Toho Company can work out a release ASAP.

In the meantime, Godzilla Minus One is living its best life with an Academy Award on hand. The movie, which cost less than $15 million USD, earned a staggering $115+ million at the global box office. Now, all eyes are on the future for Toho's Godzilla Universe, and fans are hoping director Takashi Yamazaki returns for another romp.

Are you ready for Godzilla Minus One to join your movie collection? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!