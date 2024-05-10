Attack on Titan Wanted Eren to Be the Final Boss for Ages, Says Creator

Attack on Titan's creator Hajime Isayama is living his best life now that the manga has come to a close. For years, the mangaka told the story of the Scout Regiment and the world that was filled with both mysteries and flesh-eating giants. While Isayama hasn't stated that he plans on creating a sequel series, the artist has been making headlines thanks to a new short story. One major note that has recently been revealed is that Hajime has been thinking about Eren being a villain for quite some time early on in the process.

As Attack on Titan fans witnessed, Eren went from a conflicted young man inside the walls of Paradis to the leader of a cult that was looking to change the world. Believing that the only way for his friends to be safe was by eradicating a huge percentage of the world's population, it was hard to debate that Eren didn't take a villainous path in the anime's final episodes. Luckily, Eren's former allies in the Scout Regiment were able to stop his genocidal rampage with The Rumbling, making the tough decision of killing Jaeger to save what was left of the world's populace.

(Photo: MAPPA)

Attack on Titan: Eren Was Always Going To Be A Villain

In an unearthed quote, Isayama revealed that he had been thinking of turning Eren Jaeger into the series' "big bad" since the very start, "I've been considering making Eren the final boss character since the beginning of the series, so when deciding on the composition of the cover illustration for the 33rd volume, I thought, "Let's make it the same as the volume 1."

While Attack on Titan's finale did hint that the cycle of Titans would continue in the future, it didn't mean that Isayama would create a sequel series. At present, it seems that the closest we'll get is Hajime Isayama creating one-shot stories such as the recent Attack on Titan: Bad Boy. The latest short story arrived in the recent artbook released in Japan and focused on new stories in Captain Levi's early years, which might have been far darker than when we last saw him.

