Smiling Friends Co-Creator Shares Update on Season 2 (Exclusive)

Smiling Friends is currently in the works for a second season coming to Adult Swim in the near future, and co-creator Michael Cusack provided an update as to how the new episodes are coming along! The first season of Cusack and Zach Hadel's original animated series made a surprise debut with Adult Swim, airing its entire first season over the course of a single evening last January. The show went on to become such a massive success with Adult Swim that it was no surprise to see that the new fan favorite animated series was renewed for a second season.

Speaking with ComicBook.com ahead of YOLO: Silver Destiny's premiere on Sunday, January 22nd with Adult Swim, series creator Michael Cusack (and co-creator of Smiling Friends) was able to provide a small progress update on the new season. While unfortunately Cusack admittedly could not go into concrete detail about the new episodes, the creator was able to tease that the new season is going "well" and that fans will be "pleasantly surprised."

(Photo: Adult Swim)

What to Expect For Smiling Friends Season 2

"I don't think I can say much," Cusack began. "But I can answer that it's going very well. It's going to be a lot of fun. I think people will be pleasantly surprised because the train is steadily on the tracks. It's going well, the show is going well." Given how much fun fans had with the first season of the series last year, the sky is the limit for what could be coming our way in the new episodes if there are surprises of any kind in store.

Smiling Friends Season 2 has yet to get a release window or date with Adult Swim as of the time of this writing, but you can currently catch up with the first season (and Brazil special) now streaming with HBO Max. You can also catch more of Cusack's work with YOLO: Silver Destiny premiering on Sunday, January 22nd, and the first season of that series is streaming with HBO Max as well. You can also find Koala Man now streaming with Hulu.

