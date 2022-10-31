Rick and Morty Debuts New Horror Short for Halloween: Watch

Rick and Morty is getting spooky for the Halloween holiday with a new Horror animated short! The sixth season of the series is currently in the midst of a hiatus before the final episodes return to Adult Swim this Fall, but that doesn't mean there's a lack of new things to enjoy from the series either. Rick and Morty has gone all out for the Halloween holiday in the past with special animated shorts, but this year is a bit different as they have tapped Lee Hardcastle to bring the newest short for the Horror season to stop-motion animated life.

Lee Hardcastle is the mind behind the "Rick and Morty: The Non-Canonical Adventures" series of stop motion shorts that imagined the franchise's favorite characters inside a series of Horror films and more, and now the director has returned for a full on original short. Dubbed "Summer's Sleepover," the new Horror filled short follows Summer as she finds out she invited a very strange guest to her house for a sleepover. You can celebrate Halloween with Adult Swim's new Rick and Morty animated short below:

How to Watch Rick and Morty

If you wanted to check out Rick and Morty's run so far, you can now find the first five seasons of the series streaming with Hulu and HBO Max. The sixth season is currently only available to stream with a cable subscription on Adult Swim's official website, so it's a little harder to catch up there but there's still plenty of time to do so. Rick and Morty Season 6 won't be returning for new episodes until November 20th, so that means fans can bulk up as much as they can for its final slate of releases.

There are also several animated shorts for the series now available with Adult Swim's official YouTube channel that include not only the Horror anime special released last year, but also a number of other fun animated specials that tease what the series will look like before its full anime spin-off launches in the near future.

How do you like Rick and Morty's new Horror short for Halloween? Are you excited for Season 6's return next month? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!