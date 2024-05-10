MAX Cancels Scavengers Reign

Scavengers Reign was one of the most original animated series that MAX brought to its platform in 2023, but unfortunately, the streaming service is not moving forward with more seasons of the science fiction series. In a new report from Variety, it was announced that Warner Bros isn't renewing the animated series that first got its start on Adult Swim. While this might come as bad news to many fans of the series, all hope isn't lost, as fans are crossing their fingers that it might be picked up by another platform.

Scavengers Reign first debuted in October 2023 on MAX with twelve episodes that saw a crew stranded on an alien world that was far from different from Earth. Attempting to survive the strange lifeforms and hail for help, the series combined amazing animation with unique storytelling to become a fan-favorite. On May 31st, the series is making the leap from MAX to Netflix, as all twelve episodes will be available to stream on the latter. While nothing has been confirmed, it is possible that Netflix might renew the series should it hit enough views on its platform, as reported by Variety.

(Photo: Titmouse)

Scavengers Reign Creators on The Future

Last year, we here at ComicBook were able to chat with Sean Buckelew and James Merrill, co-executive producers on Scavengers Reign, on a potential future for the series. James stated that they did have ideas for future seasons, though those ideas seem far less likely to come to fruition at this point, "Oh absolutely. I do feel like we tried to tell a complete story, not a puzzle box that tries to lure people back. That being said, we do have some big ideas as to what could come next. I hope that we get to do it because we want to explore what comes next. We only saw a little bit of the planet."

If you have yet to catch Scavengers Reign, here's how MAX describes the animated science fiction series, "Scavengers Reign is about the surviving crew of a damaged deep space freighter who are stranded on a beautiful yet unforgiving planet. They begin to learn the true nature of this planet as they try to survive long enough to escape or be rescued."

Via Variety