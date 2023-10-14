Smiling Friends Season 2 Confirms 2024 Release

Smiling Friends is now in the works with Season 2 of the animated series, and Adult Swim has confirmed Season 2 is coming next year! Smiling Friends is one of the biggest recent successes with Adult Swim as not only did the pilot get such a fan acclaim that the Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel created short got picked up for a full series run, but it was soon picked up for a full second season of the series as well. This was all sparked by a surprise premiere that saw the entire first season aired over a single evening.

Smiling Friends was quickly announced for a second season not long after the first came to an end, and even debuted a special episode in the time since. But it's been a while since that second season was first confirmed to be in the works, and thankfully Adult Swim has confirmed it won't be too much longer until we get to see the new episodes in action as it's now confirmed for a release some time in 2024.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

What to Know for Smiling Friends Season 2

Smiling Friends currently does not have a more concrete release date for Season 2 as of this writing unfortunately, but it's on track for its release next year. When previously asked about Smiling Friends Season 2 by ComicBook.com ahead of YOLO: Silver Destiny's premiere earlier this year, co-creator Michael Cusack teased, "I don't think I can say much, but I can answer that it's going very well. It's going to be a lot of fun. I think people will be pleasantly surprised because the train is steadily on the tracks. It's going well, the show is going well."

If you wanted to see what Smiling Friends is all about, you can find the first season (and "Go to Brazil" special) now streaming with Max and available on Blu-ray. Adult Swim teases the series as such, "Smiling Friends follows the employees of a small company dedicated to bringing happiness to a bizarre yet colorful world. The quarter-hour animated series is co-created by Michael Cusack (YOLO: Crystal Fantasy) and Zach Hadel (Hellbenders) and animated by Princess Bento Studio."

What are you hoping to see in Smiling Friends Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!