Dark Horse Reveals First Look at Assassin's Apprentice Vol. 2 Hardcover (Exclusive)

Fitz's assassin evolution continues in Dark Horse's Assassin's Apprentice, and we've got your exclusive first look at the upcoming Vol. II Hardcover collection. Assassin's Apprentice II Hardcover collects issues #1 through #6 of Assassin's Apprentice II, and is written by Robin Hobb (The Farseer Trilogy) and Jody Houser (Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins), with interior art by Ryan Kelly (Stranger Things), cover art by Anna Steinbauer (Assassin's Apprentice I), colors by Jordie Bellaire (Birds of Prey, The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys: National Anthem), and letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (The Witcher: The Ballad of Two Wolves). You can check out the cover for the hardcover in the image below.

Fitz is tasked with infiltrating a nobleman's estate to search for signs of treason in Vol. II, but there are problems at home too that will require Fitz's skillset. The Red-Ship Raiders are getting bolder with their attacks, and each of those attacks are becoming all the more devastating due to a mysterious and incredibly cruel new weapon in their arsenal. You can find the full description for Assassin's Apprentice II below.

(Photo: Dark Horse)

"In the second installment of Assassin's Apprentice, Fitz is given a mission to infiltrate a nobleman's estate for signs of treason, the kingdom is plagued by Red-Ship Raiders, and the fate of the realm hinges on Fitz's choices. Tensions rise, and a determined stranger's arrival adds to the uncertainty. When King Shrewd decides that Fitz must learn The Skill, the harsh training of the Skillmaster Galen will bring Fitz to a breaking point. Fitz's journey of resilience and self-doubt takes an emotional toll, while Burrich and Molly offer support."

The Assassin's Apprentice II Hardcover will include 144 pages measuring in at 6.625 x 10.1875". The collection will hit bookstores on October 15th and then will land in comic stores on October 16th, and you can pre-order now at your local comic store, bookstores, Amazon, and Barnes and Noble. The new Hardcover will retail for $29.99.

Assassin's Apprentice is an adaptation of Hobb's popular Farseer Trilogy, which has been a commercial and critical success. The trilogy begins with the Assassin's Apprentice and then continues with Royal Assassin. The final book in the trilogy is Assassin's Quest, and it seems that we'll get all of these adventures in comic form as the series moves forward. You can find my review for issue #1 of Assassin's Apprentice below.

"Dark Horse Comics is focusing on the first book of Robin Hobb's Farseer Trilogy with its Assassin's Apprentice miniseries, though you don't have to be well-versed in the source material to find yourself immersed in this world. Quite a bit of world-building can be found in Assassin's Apprentice #1, though it sets about doing so mostly through dialogue, and that helps keep you bonded to Fitz's journey through this harsh and cold world. Writers Robin Hobb and Jody Houser convey a lot of information without making you feel as if you're flooded with exposition, and artist Ryan Kelly, colorist Jordie Bellaire, and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou convey so much of Fitz's emotion and feelings without so much as a word of dialogue. It's rough to hear Fitz demeaned by language constantly, but I understand that's part of this particular time and world. Still, Assassin's Apprentice accomplished an impressive amount in its debut issue, and I'm genuinely excited to see where Fitz's epic adventure goes next."

