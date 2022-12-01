Dark Horse Comics Reveals First Look at Farseer Trilogy Adaptation Assassin's Apprentice #1 (Exclusive)

The world of Robin Hobb's Farseer Trilogy is coming to Dark Horse Comics, and the new adaptation kicks off with Assassin's Apprentice #1, which we've got an exclusive look at right here! The team of Hobb, co-writer Jody Houser, artist Ryan Kelly, colorist Jordie Bellaire, and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou will be bringing this comics adaptation to life, and we've got an exclusive look at how that process comes to be with two in progress pages featuring Kelly's line art as well as fully finalized pages featuring Bellaire's colors and Otsmane-Elhaou's lettering. You can check out the full preview starting on the next slide!

Assassin's Apprentice will be a six-issue miniseries, and part 1 will hit comic stores on December 14th. The adaptation is based on Hobb's original books, with The Farseer Trilogy featuring Assassin's Apprentice (Book 1), Royal Assassin (Book 2), and Assassin's Quest (Book 3).

You can find the official description for Assassin's Apprentice #1 below.

"Until recently, Fitz was only known as 'boy.' The bastard/illegitimate son of a powerful noble, Fitz is taken in by his uncle, Prince Verity, who prepares the boy for a journey to the capital to meet his royal grandfather. But Fitz is not a normal child. An ancient power stirs inside him, something that will change the destiny of the Six Duchies forever! The first comics installment of best-selling author Robin Hobbs's Assassin's Apprentice!"

