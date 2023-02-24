Dark Horse Books Reveals Assassin's Apprentice Volume 1 First Look (Exclusive)

Dark Horse's Assassin's Apprentice has made quite the impression, and now fans can pick up the first installment of Robin Hobb's Farseer Trilogy in hardcover form. The hardcover collection features writers Robin Hobb (Farseer Trilogy) and Jody Houser (Stranger Things, Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins), artist Ryan Kelly (Stranger Things, Star Wars), colorist Jordie Bellaire (The Witcher, Black Hammer, letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (The Witcher: Ballad of Two Wolves, Red Sonja), and cover art by Anna Steinbauer (Assassin's Apprentice), and you can check out the full cover in the image below. You can also find the official description for Assassin's Apprentice Vol. 1 below.

"When the illegitimate son of a royal prince is discovered in a poor backwater, the boy's life changes forever. Renamed 'Fitz' by his new caretakers, the boy is plunged into the maze of scheming and intrigue that makes up the courts of the Six Duchies. But

unknown to all, a power has awakened in Fitz. Something in his blood is stirring, and if Fitz cannot learn to control it, it may spell doom for all."

(Photo: Dark Horse Comics)

Assassin's Apprentice is an adaptation of Hobb's popular Farseer Trilogy, which has been a commercial and critical success. The trilogy kicks off with Assassin's Apprentice and then continues with Royal Assassin. The final book in the trilogy is Assassin's Quest, and it seems that we'll get all of these adventures in comic form.

I've truly enjoyed what Dark Horse has done with the series thus far, and you can find my review for issue #1 below.

"Dark Horse Comics is focusing on the first book of Robin Hobb's Farseer Trilogy with its Assassin's Apprentice miniseries, though you don't have to be well-versed in the source material to find yourself immersed in this world. Quite a bit of world-building can be found in Assassin's Apprentice #1, though it sets about doing so mostly through dialogue, and that helps keep you bonded to Fitz's journey through this harsh and cold world. Writers Robin Hobb and Jody Houser convey a lot of information without making you feel as if you're flooded with exposition, and artist Ryan Kelly, colorist Jordie Bellaire, and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou convey so much of Fitz's emotion and feelings without so much as a word of dialogue. It's rough to hear Fitz demeaned by language constantly, but I understand that's part of this particular time and world. Still, Assassin's Apprentice accomplished an impressive amount in its debut issue, and I'm genuinely excited to see where Fitz's epic adventure goes next."

Assassin's Apprentice Vol. 1 will hit bookstores on October 17th and will hit comic shops on October 18th. You can pre-order now on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and at local comic shops, and it will retail for $29.99.

Will you be picking up Assassin's Apprentice Vol. 1? Let us know in the comments!