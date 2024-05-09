New McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse: Tim Drake Robin and Batman vs. Bane Drop On May 10th

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This week is going to be a busy one for McFarlane Toys. Several new releases are slated to drop, including a new Tim Drake Robin, a Batman vs Bane 2-pack, and a Batman Hush Sketch Edition Gold Label exclusive in the DC Multiverse lineup. There will also be a Batman '66 wave in their DC Retro collection. Details about the figures can be found below along with info on when / where they can be pre-ordered. Check back on the launch dates for updated links.

In other recent McFarlane Toys news, pre-orders for the DC Multiverse Batman: Futures End Jokerbot figure launched last week as a standalone, Gold Label, glow-in-the-dark version of a Target exclusive Build-A-Figure from a few years back. This time around, it's an Amazon exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $29.99 with a release date set for July 26th.

It's a crazy figure from a really intriguing 2014 DC storyline in which Bruce Wayne is merged with the Joker to form a cyber soldier. That's why you'll find the Joker's visage on one side of the head of this figure and Batman's on the other. In addition to the glow-in-the-dark paint, the figure will also include and art card and a base.