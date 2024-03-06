DC Just Killed a Surprising Superman Character

For nearly the past century, the mythos of Superman has accumulated quite a supporting cast. A number of heroes, villains, and everything in between have been introduced — and in the latest issue of one of DC's newest titles, one of them met a pretty shocking death. Spoilers for Kneel Before Zod #3 from Joe Casey, Dan McDaid, David Baron, and Troy Peteri below! Only look if you want to know!

The vast majority of the issue chronicles the fight on New Kandor, as Zod and Ursa try to defend their home from the Khunds. The Khunds' longterm plan is soon revealed, as they use a weapon to transform New Kandor's sun from yellow to red and zap Zod and Ursa of their powers. By the time Zod is able to reunite with Ursa, he discovers that she has been brutally killed by the Khunds, stabbed multiple times with their swords.

Who Is DC's Ursa?

Originally created for 1978's Superman: The Movie, in which she was portrayed by Sarah Douglas, Ursa eventually made her canonical comics debut in 2007's Action Comics #845. In the comics, Ursa has been a member of the Black Zero command on Krypton, who eventually led an uprising with her love interest, Zod.

After Jor-El campaigned against their execution, Zod and Ursa were banished to the Phantom Zone, where they gave birth to a son, Lor-Zod, who currently stars in the Sinister Sons series.

What Is Kneel Before Zod About?

In Kneel Before Zod, General Zod was Krypton's most notorious criminal. Now he has an entire planet to rule—but what happens when the most dangerous individual in the universe gets everything he ever wanted? Obviously, he wants more— and he'll stop at nothing to get it—in the most brutal series you'll read this year! This is not a hero's journey.

"There's a reason they got married," Casey explained in an interview with AIPT. "I mean, they definitely see eye to eye in a lot of ways. The House of Zod is not necessarily a patriarchy, you know. She has mixed feelings about what happens to her family, but when it comes to what that family does best, she has no second thoughts. And in fact, in issue #2, we really see an interesting turn with Ursa that shows that she's no more sympathetic or the conscience of the family than Zod is. I mean, she is his equal in every way, and in some ways can surpass him. So she's not meant to balance him out…like she's the more sympathetic side of the parents. She has mixed feelings about what happens to Lor, but she knows it's necessary. And if anything, it strengthens her resolve.to see this family through to the place that they want to be. She's definitely just as strong as Zod — if not in some way stronger.

What do you think of Ursa's apparent death in Kneel Before Zod #3? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

