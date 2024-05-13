Marvel Announces Two More X-Men Series for From the Ashes Relaunch

Two members of the X-Men are getting solo series during the franchise's "From the Ashes" relaunch. The new era of X-Men comics begins this summer, with three flagship titles leading the way: X-Men by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman; Uncanny X-Men by Gail Simone and David Marquez; and Exceptional X-Men by Eve L. Ewing and Carmen Carnero. While other ensemble books have already been announced, the only solo-starring titles have been Phoenix and Wolverine. However, that's about to change, because they're getting some company in the form of Dazzler and Storm.

Marvel released the title treatment for the solo Dazzler and Storm series, as well as the addition of an X-Man in Avengers. "Stay tuned this week for announcements of two all-new X-Men solo titles launching in the From the Ashes era: Dazzler and Storm!" the Marvel press release reads. Plus, find out which X-Man will be joining Earth's Mightiest Heroes starting in Avengers #17." We should assume the creative teams for each individual series will be announced later this week, but at least for now we can check out how their logos will look. We also have slogans for Dazzler and Storm, which read, "Her World Tour Begins!" and "Mutants No Longer Have a Homeland. But They Still Have a Queen," respectively.

Is Dazzler in Deadpool & Wolverine?

While Dazzler certainly has her legion of loyal fans, it is interesting that Marvel has chosen her to headline a solo series. Part of that could come from Dazzler's rumored appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine, with pop star Taylor Swift rumored to be playing Dazzler. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy spoke about the Swift rumors, and teased that fans will definitely be surprised by all of the cameos once the film hits theaters.

"I can't even believe that you would dare ask me a question that you know I can't answer," Levy replied. "You know I can't answer. All of America knows I can't answer that. I will say as I said earlier here at CinemaCon. The proliferation of rumors about who is and isn't in this movie is fabulous. Because no one will ever know the truth until July 26th."

When specifically asked about Swift, Levy continued, "That is hardly confirmed nor denied in this interview. I'm going to literally walk about of the frame and save myself, otherwise Ryan's taking a hit [out] on me... All that's known is that I went to a football game, and those hours were well-documented and that's all I'm gonna say. What can I say? I think intrigue is fun."

