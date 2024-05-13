Celebrate The Return of Doctor Who With 61 Comic Books For Only $25

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A new era for Doctor Who has begun with Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor at the helm, and you can fill the time between new episodes with a massive comic book bundle deal courtesy of Humble Bundle. Choose between 4, 19, and 61 Doctor Who comic book titles priced at $1, $10, and $25 respectively.

If you decide to go with the full 61 Doctor Who comic book bundle, you'll be treated to adventures from the Doctors portrayed by Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, Jodie Whittaker, and Ncuti Gatwa in the modern era (Doctors 9-15 along with a handful of titles featuring classic Doctors Jon Pertwee, Tom Baker, Sylvester McCoy, and Paul McGann (Doctors 3.4,7,and 8). There are also a few crossover titles featuring multiple Doctors.

The Doctor Who comics will be available to download in PDF and CBZ formats, so they'll be readable on any device. You can take advantage of the offer here at Humble Bundle while it lasts. Note that a portion of the proceeds go to support charity, in this case BBC Children in Need.



What Is Doctor Who's New Season About?

This season of Doctor Who follows the Doctor and Ruby Sunday through infinite adventures across time and space in the TARDIS. From the Regency era in England to war-torn futures, the duo champion the forces of good while encountering incredible friends and dangerous foes.

"At last, it's my great delight to unleash a whole new season of the Doctor and Ruby's adventures together," showrunner, executive producer, and writer Russell T. Davies said in a statement. "Monsters! Chases! Villains! Mysteries! And a terrifying secret that's been spanning time and space for decades. Don't miss a second!"

Who Is the New Doctor Who?

Gatwa, whose work includes Sex Education and Barbie, was announced to be portraying The Doctor in May of 2022. He made his debut as the character in the third 60th Anniversary special, "The Giggle," last fall.

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling," Gatwa explained at the time. "A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

New episodes of Doctor Who debut on Fridays exclusively on Disney+.