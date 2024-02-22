James Gunn Shares Superman: Legacy Cast Photo as Production Ramps Up

Following today's table read of the Superman: Legacy script, James Gunn took to social media to share an image of the assembled cast (along with himself and executive producer/DC co-chief Peter Safran). There are one or two actors who aren't in the shot (including Gunn's brother Sean, who is set to play Maxwell Lord), but it's the most complete look at the cast fans are likely to see between now and when the movie wraps principal photography, if Gunn's track record is anything to go by. It's also the first semi-official look at an in-production film for Gunn and Safran's embryonic DC Universe.

The image has some treats, including a new character -- Otis! -- and a fully-bald Nicholas Hoult/Lex Luthor. The characters represented are Eve Teschmacher (Sara Sampaio), Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Superman/Clark (David Corenswet), Otis (Terence Rosemore), Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), producer Peter Safran, Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo), Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Gunn, Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), and The Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría).

You can see it below.

"I've really enjoyed the collaboration with James Gunn so far," Brosnahan said during a recent appearance at the Critics Choice Awards. "Every single person involved with this production is such a perfect nerd for Superman. We all grew up watching the movies, some of us grew up reading the comics. I feel like it's being made with so much love, and I think this Superman will have a sense of humor. I'm rolling through my brain all the things I'm not allowed to say. But we're excited to both put our spin on things, and also honor this material that we all love so much."

Superman: Legacy stars David Corenswet as the title character, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. The movie is very close to starting production in earnest, giving it about a year and a half from the first day of filming until its theatrical release. That's roughly in line with Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, which started production in November of 2021 and was released in April of last year.

Little is known about the story of Superman: Legacy, other than that it will involve a version of Superman who is settled into his role as the world's protector, but who also has a network of allies to fall back on. Gotham's Anthony Carrigan is set to appear in the movie as Metamorpho, and other superheroes in the film include Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), and Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi). Superman's origin story, already shown in a number of prior film adaptations, won't take up a significant amount of real estate in Legacy, according to prior statements from Gunn.

Gunn is lining up some familiar talent on the project, with cinematographer Henry Braham (The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3); production designer Beth Mickle (The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3); costume designer Judianna Makovsky (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Avengers: Endgame); and art director David Scott (Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Spider-Man: No Way Home). Casting is by Yellowstone and Oppenheimer's John Papsidera.

Superman: Legacy is expected in theaters on July 11, 2025.