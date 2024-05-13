The doctor is out. Marvel Comics is previewing the "final journey" of Victor Von Doom — a.k.a. the armored megalomaniac Doctor Doom, archnemesis of the Fantastic Four — in this week's DOOM #1. On stands May 15, the new one-shot from writer Jonathan Hickman (Ultimate Spider-Man) and artist Sanford Greene (Bitter Root) is set in the near future and follows Doom on a mission to save the Marvel Universe.

Accompanied by his goddaughter Valeria Richards, the daughter of Sue and Reed Richards, "uncle" Doom embarks on a quest to harness more power than any human has ever wielded before in order to try to stave off the death of the universe. The threat: the planet-devouring Galactus.

Described as "a timeless testament to Doom's unmatched hubris, determination, and self-preservation," the Doctor Doom one-shot will "encapsulate everything that makes Doom one of pop culture's greatest villains in one standalone saga perfect for all fans," per the official description. In DOOM, "Witness Doom team up with one of the only people he respects — Valeria Richards — to save all that is and to try to attain a cosmic status that he's only ever dreamed of... Witness Doctor Doom on a journey unlike any he has undertaken before!"

"Sanford and I have been waiting to work together for quite a while, so when he told me that he'd come up with an amazing Doom story and he wanted me to help out, I jumped at the chance," said Hickman, who included Doom on the Future Foundation team in his 2011 run on FF. "It's a giant-sized story about a giant-sized character and I can't tell you how excited I am to get to write Doom again."

"Growing up reading Marvel Comics, I became fascinated by Doctor Doom and how he potentially is the center of the entire Marvel Universe! He is one of my bucket list characters and this story is somewhat a love letter to Doom and Marvel," Greene added. "Jonathan is a longtime friend and he always amazes me with his vast knowledge of all types of things, especially the Marvel universe. I couldn't think of anyone better to collaborate with."

Peek into Marvel's DOOM #1 in the preview pages below.