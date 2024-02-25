Ramona Fradon, Legendary DC Artist and Metamorpho Co-Creator, Dead at 97

Fradon is also well known for her iconic work on Aquaman as well as the Brenda Starr comic strip.

Ramona Fradon, comics artist best known for co-creating Metamorpho with writer Bob Haney as well as her long-running work on Aquaman, has died. She was 97 years old. Fradon's death was announced by comic book art dealer Catskill Comics — which had also announced Fradon's retirement last month — on Facebook.

"It comes with great sadness to announce that Ramona Fradon has passed away a few moments ago," the post reads. "Ramona was 97 and had a long career in the comic book industry and was still drawing just a few days ago. She was a remarkable person in so many ways. I will miss the great conversations and laughs we had. I am blessed that I was able to work with her on a professional level, but also able to call her my friend. If anyone who wishes to send a card to the family, please feel free to send them to Catskill Comics and I'll be happy to pass them along."

Fradon was born October 2, 1926, in Chicago, Illinois and grew up in New York City where she graduated from Parsons School of Design in 1950 and, in 1951, was hired by DC Comics. She began her work on Aquaman that year, going on to co-create both Aqualad and Metamorpho, the latter of which is set to make their live action debut in James Gunn's upcoming Superman: Legacy. Fradon briefly left comics in 1965 to raise her daughter but returned to DC in 1972.

In addition to her work with DC, Fradon drew an issue of Fantastic Four for Marvel and in 1980 took over as lead artist on the comic strip "Brenda Starr, Reporter" where she worked until 1995 when she retired. However, even in retirement Fradon continued working, shifting to commissioned art, which she continued doing until she announced her retirement from that in January of this year.

"After an extremely long run in the comic industry, at 97 Ramona has decided it's time for her to retire," Catskill Comics shared in January about Fradon's retirement. "She will no longer be doing commissions. She apologizes to all the fans who have been waiting patiently on her wait list to get one. She did say though from time to time she'll do a drawing or two to put up for sale on the website."

Our thoughts are with Fradon's family, friends, and fans at this time.