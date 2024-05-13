Dark Horse Reveals First Look at Joy Operations Volume 2 #1 (Exclusive)

Dark Horse delighted fans when they revealed the return of Brian Michael Bendis (Powers, Alias, Legion of Superheroes) and Stephen Byrne's (Superman: Man of Tomorrow, Legion of Superheroes, Wonder Twins) Joy Operations, and now we've got your exclusive first look at the big return. After the events of the first series, Joy and Hampton have tried to figure out what life looks like for them, and there have been some challenges along the way, as not everyone loves what they brought to an end in the original series. Meanwhile, others are trying to replicate their connection, but they are discovering that quite difficult to accomplish. You can check out the full preview on the next slide.

Joy Operation II #1 (of 4) lands in comic stores on June 19th, and it is now available for pre-order for $4.99. In addition to the preview, you can also find a few covers launching with the return as well, and you can find the full description for Joy Operation II below.

"The JOY operation is back! That means Joy Corrigan and Hampton are back! They are two of the greatest en vois in the world presented in this fast-paced, fiercely ambitious sci-fi odyssey. They now share the same body and the credit for saving the entire world from the broken trust technology... and the blame.

It's 55 years from right now. Joy was an en voi-a special agent of the Jonando Trust. Trusts are corporate-owned cities that are the centerpiece of modern society. She rights wrongs for the trust. Because of the joy operation that saved the world, Joy now lives with fellow en voi Hampton inside her head. Joy and Hampton try to embrace their 'new life' together. They re-enter society... and Joy's marriage. They try to re-establish a connection in a new trust, but many people in the world blame Joy for what happened. The joy operation has an enemies list!"

"Brian Bendis is one of the comic industry's premier talents and we are so excited to welcome him here to Dark Horse," Dark Horse Comics President and Founder, Mike Richardson said. "As Brian can confirm, I've been chasing him for a very long time. Not only will Brian be bringing new stories here for his many fans, but we will be re-releasing new editions of his existing work for a whole new generation of readers."

Are you excited for Joy Operations II? You can talk all things comics with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!