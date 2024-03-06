One of DC's Newest Heroes Has a Surprising Connection to Poison Ivy

After culminates things in the recent "Megadeath" arc, DC's Birds of Prey is turning a new corner. The DC series, which debuted to critical and fan acclaim last year, kicked off a new story arc with this week's Birds of Prey #7, and made some changes to its central ensemble along with it. In the process, the issue revealed a surprising new detail about one of the series' newest members. Spoilers for Birds of Prey #7 from Kelly Thompson, Javier Pina, Jordie Bellaire, and Clayton Cowles below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue opens with Dinah Lance / Black Canary and Barbara Gordon / Oracle conversing about the Birds' new predicament, alongside the adult version of Maps Mizoguchi, who arrived from the future under the superhero code name of Meridian. As the trio speak about the threat from the future that seems to be targeting the Birds, Barbara and the audience learn that the technology in Meridian's super suit is connected to The Green, the etherial force of nature tied to characters like Poison Ivy and Swamp Thing. This not only confirms that a version of The Green exists in Maps' future, but reveals an interesting wrinkle into how it can be connected to manmade elements.

(Photo: DC)

Who Is DC's Maps Mizoguchi?

Initially created by Becky Cloonan, Brendan Fletcher, and Karl Kerschl, Maps was originally introduced among the ensemble of the fan-favorite series Gotham Academy. A student at the titular school, Maps' penchant for superheroes and solving mysteries played a significant role in the group's adventures. She played a key role in the "We Are Robin" event, teamed up with the Batgirls, and later fulfilled her dream of being Batman's latest Robin.

Interestingly, Maps already had a tangential connection to Dinah in the comics, as Heathcliff Ray, a fellow student at Gotham Academy, left the school to become the tour manager for her Black Canary band.

What Is Birds of Prey #7 About?

BIRDS OF PREY #7

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art and cover by LEONARDO FERNANDEZ

Variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

Variant cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

1:25 variant cover by LEIRIX

Women's History Month variant cover by SOZOMAIKA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/5/24

Sin is alive and back with Black Canary in Gotham, and the world didn't get destroyed, but the cost was high and nobody's exactly sure what it means yet. Shocking revelations in the wake of the Birds' first mission lead Dinah to…a conspiracy against the Birds of Prey and a whole new mission. New mission, new team. Hold onto your butts.

"I think I've been trying to write Birds of Prey, in a way, ever since I first discovered it," Thompson told ComicBook.com in an interview earlier this year. "A lot of my books at Marvel were female led and I'd often build out their supporting casts and that tended to be a lot of women. So even when I wasn't writing all-female teams like Birds of Prey, I was sort of trying to? [Laughs] So finally getting to do just that and to do it on the premier title? Dream come true. Getting to do it with Leo and Jordie? That's something you don't even dream—for fear you'll jinx it!"

