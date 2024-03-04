Marvel Previews Ultimate X-Men Reboot

Marvel's next addition to its Ultimate Universe 2.0 is nearly here. This coming Wednesday, Ultimate X-Men #1 will finally see release, with upcoming comics sensation Peach Momoko juggling both writing and art duties on the comic. In a new preview released by the House of Ideas, readers are introduced to the Ultimate Universe's version of Armor, the teenage mutant at to root of Momoko's story.

You can read the full synopsis provided by Marvel, plus read through the first five pages of a Marvel-provided preview, below.

"Visionary creator Peach Momoko (DEMON DAYS, STAR WARS: VISIONS) creates a new generation of X-Men for an all-new universe! Hisako Ichiki is a teenage girl who just wants to live a normal life—go to school, hang out with her friends, ignore the political strife broiling over after the events of ULTIMATE INVASION—but life has other plans for her. In Japan, urban legends have sprung to life and brought some unusual new powers with them…Meet Armor, Maystorm and a group of new Ultimate X-Men the likes of which you've never seen before!"

Written by: Peach Momoko

Art by: Peach Momoko

Cover by: Peach Momoko

Page Count: 40 Pages

Release Date: March 6, 2024