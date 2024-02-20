Ultimate Spider-Man Preview Shows Peter Parker's Black Suit

Peter Parker's new black suit gets the spotlight in a preview of Ultimate Spider-Man. The new series from writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Marco Checchetto is the first ongoing series to launch in Marvel's new Ultimate Universe, which spins out of Hickman and Bryan Hitch's Ultimate Invasion miniseries. Marvel is giving its characters a fresh coat of paint in the Ultimate Universe and changing some dynamics you may be used to. For example, Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson are married with children when Ultimate Spider-Man begins. The first issue ended on a cliffhanger of Peter Parker gaining his Spider-Man abilities, but now we get to see him swing around in his all-black costume.

Marvel released a preview of Ultimate Spider-Man #2 by Jonathan Hickman, Marco Checchetto, and Matt Wilson. It starts off with Peter Parker and Mary Jane's children, Richard and May, eating breakfast while reading a news headline about the black-costumed Spider-Man. Richard doesn't think Spider-Man is real, and compares him to something made with CGI or Photoshop. May is in the camp that Spider-Man exists, but he's scary. Mary Jane has a busy day ahead of herself, but she isn't so busy that she notices how Peter appears to be working out. Of course, this is a byproduct of his new superhuman abilities, which he demonstrates as Spider-Man. We see Spider-Man lifting a school bus over his head, along with Peter telling the reader how he has an increased appetite and a decreased need for sleep.

Is Ultimate Spider-Man's costume a black symbiote?

The black costume worn by Peter Parker in Ultimate Spider-Man #2 is very similar to the alien symbiote he picked up in Marvel's original Secret Wars. The costume appeared when Peter opened an object left to him by Tony Stark, revealing how their world was changed by The Maker to prevent its heroes from becoming who they were destined to be. Once Peter accepted the gift and all that came with it, his body was covered in the black attire. It remains to be seen whether this is a fabric costume or something alive like a symbiote. For now, it's missing the trademark white spider emblem on the chest.

Ultimate Spider-Man #2 will also introduce readers to the Ultimate Green Goblin, who is more than likely Harry Osborn. The Green Goblin will start off as a hero in the Ultimate Universe, but if history repeats itself, Green Goblin and Spider-Man will become mortal enemies.

The preview of Ultimate Spider-Man #2 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, February 21st.