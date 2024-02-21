Marvel's Ultimate Spider-Man Faces His First Super Villain

Spider-Man faces his first super villain in the newest issue of his Ultimate Universe comic. The Ultimate Universe is back and better than ever, following the events of Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch's Ultimate Invasion. Marvel is doing a slow rollout of Ultimate Comics, with Ultimate Spider-Man leading the charge. The comic features a married Peter Parker who has two kids with Mary Jane Watson. Instead of following Spidey's wall-crawling adventures as a teenager, Ultimate Spider-Man has Peter gain his abilities much older in life. Since he's still learning on the job, it's time he squared off with a familiar villain from his rogues gallery.

*WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Ultimate Spider-Man #2. Continue reading at your own risk!

Ultimate Spider-Man #2 comes from the creative team of Jonathan Hickman, Marco Checchetto, Matthew Wilson, and VC's Cory Petit. It begins with Peter testing his new abilities while wearing a black picotech suit, which scares his daughter May when she reads about him in the Daily Bugle. After reassuring May that it could all be Photoshop, Spider-Man returns to patrolling the nighttime streets of New York City, where he runs into the Ultimate Universe version of Shocker.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Ultimate Spider-Man vs. Ultimate Shocker

Shocker looks similar to his appearance in on Earth-616, with the only difference is his costume has a more real-world look to it. Aside from the black mask covering his face, his bodysuit still has the same yellow design and pattern to it, with his shock gauntlets strapped to his wrist. The first time Spider-Man confronts Shocker it appears he's reasoned with him and talked Shocker out of robbing a bank. Of course, it's all a ruse, and when the two go to shake hands, Shocker blasts Spider-Man off the rooftop and to a dumpster below.

Another night Spider-Man finds Shocker robbing another bank, and again Shocker outwits the naive Spider-Man by telling a tale about needing the money for his dying wife. Once again, Shocker blasts Spider-Man off another roof into another dumpster, all while the mysterious Green Goblin watches on from a distance.

Another villain looming large over Ultimate Spider-Man is Wilson Fisk, the owner of the Daily Bugle. After ousting Uncle Ben and J. Jonah Jameson from the paper, Fisk has become the target of a terror attack by the Green Goblin. Instead of having the Daily Bugle cover the assassination attempts, Fisk is using Spider-Man as a distraction to keep the public off his tail.

Let us know your thoughts on Ultimate Spider-Man #2 in the comments, and let us know what villains you'd like to see Spidey battle next.