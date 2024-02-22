Marvel Announces New Ultimates Series

Marvel is assembling the mightiest heroes of the Ultimate Universe for a new volume of Ultimates. Back in 2002, Mark Millar and Bryan Hitch collaborated on Ultimates, transforming the way superhero stories were told. Their influence can be felt in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Samuel L. Jackson's portrayal of Nick Fury coming straight from the Ultimates. Hitch and Jonathan Hickman came together to usher in a new wave of Ultimate comics in Ultimate Invasion, and the Ultimate Universe #1 one-shot laid the foundation for new launches like Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Black Panther, and next month's Ultimate X-Men. Now, it's time for Ultimates to join the roster of Ultimate titles.

Marvel has officially announced Ultimates #1 from writer Deniz Camp (Children of the Vault) and artist Juan Frigeri (Invincible Iron Man). The first issue launches in June and directly spins out of Ultimate Universe #1. "Months ago, Tony Stark sent Peter Parker a radioactive spider to set him back on the course to become Spider-Man," a description of Ultimates #1 reads. "Since then, Iron Lad (Stark), Captain America, Doom, Thor and Sifhave begun to do the same for other lost heroes, building a network of super-powered heroes hungry for change… Now they must band together to destroy the Maker's Council and restore freedom and free will to a world ruled from the shadows!"

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Marvel reveals roster of new Ultimates team

"The new Ultimates line is the most exciting super hero comics event in years, and it's humbling to be a part of it!" Camp shared. "We are reinventing these classic characters and archetypes to be as surprising and vital as when they were first introduced. Our Ultimates is an evolution not just of the Avengers, but of the whole super hero team concept; from the grand and operatic to the small and personal, THE ULTIMATES will feel like no Avengers or Ultimates comic ever before! That's our ambition, anyway; tune in to find out if we succeed."

"On a personal note, my first big break in comics was winning the Millarworld talent competition, so there is a strange, sweet symmetry to taking on the title Mark and Bryan pioneered 20+ years ago," Camp added. "We're doing everything we can to live up to the 'Ultimates' name, and the high bar set by Jonathan, Marco [Checchetto], and all the Ultimate creative teams so far!"

A special sneak peek at Ultimates will be included in Free Comic Book Day 2024: Spider-Man & The Ultimate Universe #1, on sale for FCBD being held on May 4th. The cover by Dike Ruan features the new Ultimates team, which consists of Tony Stark's Iron Lad, Captain America, Doctor Doom, Thor, Sif, Ant-Man/Giant-Man, and Wasp. Fans got to see the majority of these characters interact in Ultimate Universe #1, but so far Ant-Man/Giant-Man and Wasp have not made appearances, so perhaps Ultimates #1 will be their official introduction to the Ultimate Universe.

Ultimates #1 goes on sale June 5th.