Watchmen Showrunner On a Season 2 Return: "Probably Not"

There are a lot of questions surrounding the future of Watchmen after the stellar first season wrapped up on HBO, ending on a massive cliffhanger with major repercussions for the legacy of Doctor Manhattan. And while many fans might be expecting a second season, not to mention the executives at HBO who are likely hopeful to get more episodes of their breakout superhero series, it doesn't sound like those plans will come together anytime soon. The network has put the decision in the hands of series showrunner Damon Lindelof, who recently confirmed that it's unlikely for him to return.

Lindelof was about the finale to The Good Place, which he loved as much as many fans, when he spoke out about the potential to return for Watchmen Season 2.

"I understand that the culture writ large wants a firm answer," Lindelof said. "Is there going to be more, isn’t there going to be more. And unfortunately the answer is, ‘probably not.’ I’ve been pretty consistent about that since we premiered the show at Comic-Con."

He added, “When I first pitched the show to HBO, where I looked at it as, in the model of Fargo and True Detective,” he added. “I think there’s a very high likelihood that there will be more Watchmen. I think the likelihood of me being involved as showrunner starts to drop off. I would love to see more, and I think I’d love to see television shows like True Detective or Fargo where other visionaries can come in and take their run at it. I didn’t create Watchmen, so I think it’s hypocritical for me to say I’m the only one who can do it. But I also want to leave space for, if three or four or five years from now I have that ‘eureka’ moment that we could do another one.”

HBO programming executive Casey Bloys made it clear that they would wait for Lindelof too come up with that 'eureka' moment before moving forward with Season 2.

"It would be hard to imagine doing it without Damon involved in some way," Bloys told USA Today. "If he has an idea that he's excited about, then I'm excited; if he wants to do something else, then that's what I want to do... The one thing Damon has been clear about is he doesn't see a continuation of this story..."

We'll see if Lindelof manages to come up with a new idea to keep going with more episodes of Watchmen.

