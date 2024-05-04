Star Wars: The Acolyte Teases New Villain Trailer for May 4

Star Wars: The Acolyte's new trailer just hit for Star Wars Day. As social media lights up with messages celebrating the Lucasfilm franchise, they decided to ring in the holiday with a new look at what the Jedi are up against this time. Star Wars: The Acolyte is a story from long before even the Prequel Trilogy. In the time of The High Republic, the Jedi are basically unopposed. However, times are changing and the end of their reign as unchallenged peacekeepers is closer to ending than any of them realize.

With all of that in mind, will a small group investigating a Force-user realize what's going on before things are too far gone. A telltale red lightsaber is a shocking sight in an era where The Sith are more legend than fact. All of the Jedi in this new trailer look genuinely horrified by the discovery. Something is hunting their friends and if they don't get a handle on the situation quickly, they're probably going to be next! Check out the new clip for yourself down below.

Star Wars: The Acolyte Turns Attention Towards The Sith

Of course, the biggest draw in the trailer so far is the Sith opposing the Jedi in an era where the noble knights have no substantive opposition. The show's creator Leslye Headland talked to Entertainment Weekly about her intentions for this Star Wars entry. In her eyes, anyone who stepped up to the Jedi would be an underdog in their own right. So, how do you make instantly recognizable villains interesting as a motivating factor? That was the question that Headland had to grapple with assembling The Acolyte. What drives someone to do a "bad thing" and are the absolutes of Jedi and Sith really that cut and dry when you get right down to it?

"I really wanted to tell a story about the Sith," Headland told the outlet earlier this year. "That was kind of my dream Star Wars idea. But it felt like the time period to do that in would be something pre-Phantom Menace. That seemed to be the most interesting trajectory for the Sith: How did the Sith go from the Rule of Two and being quote-unquote 'extinct' to Palpatine coming into power without the Jedi knowing about it?"

What's Coming In Star Wars: The Acolyte?

Disney+ has a new description for the live-action series: "In "Star Wars: The Acolyte," an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems…."

Star Wars: The Acolyte ignites on June 4, exclusively on Disney+.

