The Batman Composer Responds to Batsuit Video Critics

Warner Bros. shocked DC fans and broke the internet on Thursday afternoon when The Batman director Matt Reeves revealed the first official look at Robert Pattinson in the Batsuit along with a tease of Michael Giacchino's score in a 50-second camera test video. While most of the responses to the surprise tease were positive, drawing a lot of excitement from fans, there were some that weren't exactly pleased. And for those critical fans, Giacchino had no problem chiming in and shutting them down.

As fans started replying to Reeves' Twitter post in which Giacchino was tagged, the composer himself started replying to comments as well and while he did interact with those who had positive comments, some of the best commentary has been his reaction to critics and trolls. When one "fan" noted that "this f-cking sucks, actually", Giacchino replied "I love intelligent, thought out comments like this. Your parents must be so proud. Bravo!" When another complained that a photo wasn't really a "first look" at Batman, Giacchino came to the rescue... with a GIF of a dancing Batman and Robin to truly capture the essence of the vigilante.

So confused. Is this better? pic.twitter.com/ZhG2vwjrJh — Michael Giacchino (@m_giacchino) February 14, 2020

Of course, Giacchino wasn't just going all-in on the negative comments. The composer was also good to highlight those who may not have liked the first look or the snippet of score that was shared in the video but still had something constructive to say, noting that not all differences of opinion have to be toxic.

"Proof that a difference of opinion on twitter can be cordial!"

All negative comments and Giacchino's pretty epic reactions to them aside, most of the response to the core and the first look have been pretty positive. For Giacchino, this is just the latest time he's worked with Reeves, having previously collaborated on Let Me In, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and War for the Planet of the Apes. It's also his latest venture into superhero scores having previously done Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

"Matt and I have talked about this for well over a year now. We’re like best friends so we talk all the time anyway, so this is just a normal part of our conversations," Giacchino said during an interview earlier this month. "'Wouldn’t it be cool if we did this? Wouldn’t it be fun if we did this? Let’s take it in this direction, do something different.' That’s what we’re trying to do, is to take it and do our version of it, the thing that we would want to do, and hopefully that is different from everyone else’s."

