Aquaman And Mera Battle Orm In Adorable Funko ‘Final Showdown’ Animated Short

If you’re half as excited for Aquaman as we are, you’re going to adore this new Aquaman movie short from Funko.

The new short shows Aquaman and Mera landing on an island, both looking ready for battle. Mera is a bit surprised to see Arthur in his full classic costume, a suit he seems especially proud of. Not too much later Orm’s soldiers land on the island, followed by the Ocean Master himself, who is not nearly as impressed with the new suit.

Arthur charges in first, taking out two of Orm’s soldiers in one fell swoop. Mera’s up next, using her Aquakinesis to create a stream of water that causes two more soldiers to fall off the island. Aquaman then locks tridents with another soldier and knocks him back, and then Mera emerges in full water form and disposes of the last soldier, leaving Orm on his own. He then makes a hasty retreat.

You can watch the full short above.

“Aquaman and Mera team up against Orm in the Final Showdown. From the ocean to the cliffs, this battle takes more than strength to win. Find out if Mera and Aquaman are victorious in this last episode (part 4 of 4).”

This is all part of Funko’s promotion for their Aquaman DC Collectors box, which is exclusive to target. You can check out the description of the box below and the box right here.

“Collector set makes a great gift for DC fans

Includes 6 figurines and a trident pen

Perfect for children ages 3+

This Funko Aquaman DC Collector Box is the perfect gift for Aquaman or Funko collectors. Complete with six Aquaman figurines and a trident pen, this box has got everything diehard fans need. The DC-themed toys are made of durable plastic that’s strong and sturdy, and the whole set comes in an Aquaman collector box they’ll be sure to love.”

You can find the official description for Aquaman below.

“From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman,” starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

Aquaman lands in theaters on Friday, Dec. 21.