How ‘Aquaman’s Underwater Dialogue Occurs Revealed

The upcoming Aquaman movie will further explore Arthur Curry’s relationship with the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, but it will also make a major change to what fans saw in Justice League.

In a new report from Entertainment Weekly, screened footage of James Wan‘s new superhero movie that revealed how dialogue has been changed from what audiences already saw in last year’s team-up movie.

“People are overthinking it,” Wan told the outlet. “They’re just gonna talk!”

In Justice League, Aquaman returns to Atlantis after recent a warning about Steppenwolf’s invasion from Bruce Wayne. When someone washes ashore injured, he immediately returns to the underwater kingdom to see the New God escape with the Mother Box. But he meets Mera for the first time, and she creates a bubble of air underwater in only to speak with Aquaman.

That won’t be the case in Aquaman, as the people will just talk underwater without the aid of magic air pockets — which sounds way more convenient.

According to the report, the movie makes use of a subtle visual effect to show sound waves affecting the water currents, but otherwise they will speak normally. It’s a simple solution to a problem Zack Snyder inadvertently created in Justice League, as a superhero action movie would likely lose a lot of momentum every time characters created giant pockets of air in order to communicate.

It sounds like progress is moving swiftly for Aquaman, as the movie is due out at the end of the year.

A trailer was recently shown at CineEurope 2018, which KinoMetro described “it is full of not only traditional action and dizzying special effects, but also good humor.”

Fans have been patiently waiting for the new trailer, which is rumored to be debuting sometime soon. With San Diego Comic-Con taking place next month, it’s a safe bet that Warner Bros. will want to dominate the superhero movie conversation, especially because Marvel Studios is taking the year off.

Warner Bros. executives are happy with what they’ve seen of the film thus far, and studio chief Toby Emmerich is already praising Wan’s take on Aquaman.

“James has done an incredible job with his team,” said Emmerich. “The film is taking you to a different place and imagining the underwater world in a way you haven’t seen before.”

Aquaman premieres in theaters on December 21st.

