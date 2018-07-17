‘Aquaman’ Movie Twitter Emoji Launches

We are just days away from the debut of the first full trailer for James Wan’s Aquaman at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday but fans wanting to express their excitement and anticipation on Twitter are in luck. The Aquaman movie Twitter emoji is now live.

The special emoji features Aquaman’s symbol with a tiny little “DC” at the very top. You can check it out in the Tweet below.

If you’re hyped for the upcoming DC Extended Universe film, you can head over to Twitter to try out the emoji for yourself and there is plenty to tweet about. In addition to the launch of the emoji, there has been a lot to take in for the film. Yesterday, Wan shared a photo from the editing room revealing a still image of the Aquaman trailer on the screen giving fans their first look at the much-anticipated full trailer. Today, the film’s official synopsis and first official poster were also released along with the launch of the movie’s website.

And for those minding details, there was also an explanation for one of the biggest complaints about Aquaman from last year’s Justice League. In that film, Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry wielded the Quindent instead of his signature Trident and, as ComicBook.com found out during a visit to the film’s set, the quest for the Trident is an important part of the film’s narrative.

“Aquaman goes on this quest to find out where the true trident, the king’s trident, is,” Aquaman‘s unit publicist Ernie Malik said. The Quindent Aquaman used in Justice League is “not this trident, the dead king’s trident,” Malik pointed out, “which is really the trident you want. With this trident, you can control the whole ocean, everything. But only a true king can wield it in their culture.”

While the quest for the Trident will be a major part of the film, the titular hero will need it for another major part of the film. He’ll need it to stop Orm the Ocean Master from attacking the people on land whom Orm is angry at over polluting the seas. It’s a set up that will give Aquaman some space from Justice League while also establishing the hero’s origin story.

“Surpassing Justice League, this moment in time is his call to become king,” Momoa told ComicBook.com last year. “The only thing that can save Atlantis is me fighting my own brother. There’s a big battle, and there’s an epic [fight]. It’s also a big road movie, because we travel all over the world. It’s got that Star Wars quality of gigantic ships and guys riding sharks. It’s going to be this whole world you’ve never seen before. You’re going to see him start as this guy who probably rides bikes, works on cars. You get to see him this one way as kind of a dirty, dark, drunkard, and then turn into this regal king.”

Aquaman will land in theaters on December 21st.