My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Poster Released

My Adventures with Superman will be returning to Adult Swim with new episodes later this Spring, and the animated series has dropped the first poster for Season 2! My Adventures with Superman introduced fans to a whole new take on classic DC Comics characters such as Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen as they started their careers at the Daily Planet. But while all of this is happening, Clark has also been thrown into a wild world of new foes and fights as Superman. But even with everything that happened in the first season, Season 2 is going to take things even further.

My Adventures with Superman will be kicking off Season 2 of its run with Adult Swim next month, and with the first look sets up the introduction from even more of Superman's allies and foes gallery. This includes a new take on Supergirl, who was revealed to be involved in the new season with the first look at the new episodes. This is especially true for the first poster for the new season, which sees Clark, Lois, and Jimmy heading out into space to meet and possibly save Supergirl. Check it out below:

Are you ready? My Adventures with Superman on @AdultSwim Saturday 5/25 at midnight, next day on @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/gtpW9vzjpN — Superman (@Superman) April 30, 2024

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Release Date and Time

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 will premiere with its first two episodes on Saturday, May 25th at midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim, and new episodes will then be available for streaming with Max the next day. Episodes will be released at a weekly rate following the double premiere, and will once again feature the core trio of Jack Quaid as Clark Kent, Alice Lee as Lois Lane, and Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen at the center of its voice cast. If you wanted to catch up before the new episodes start, you can currently check out all of the episodes from My Adventures with Superman Season 1 now streaming with Max.

As for what to expect from the new season, Adult Swim teases My Adventures with Superman Season 2 as such, "In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark's alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before."