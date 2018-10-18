‘Aquaman’ Movie Runtime Possibly Revealed

More and more details of DC’s Aquaman movie are coming to light as the film nears its December release date, and now we may have word on just how long of a movie it is. According to some new posts on social media (citing a movie theater in Australia), Aquaman’s runtime will be 2 hours and 20 minutes, following the now-standard superhero movie framework.

According to this cinema in Australia, the run-time for #Aquaman is listed as 140 minutes (2 hours and 20 mins). //t.co/gBozImydsj — Norman D. Golden ll (@NormanGoldenll) October 17, 2018



As stated, 140 minutes is the standard for both Marvel and DC movies, these days. On the DC Extended Universe side, each film has been roughly the same length of Aquaman, as you can see below:

Man of Steel – 2h 23min

Batman v Superman – 2h 31min

Suicide Squad – 2h 3min

Wonder Woman – 2h 21min

Justice League – 2h

What’s promising to note is that the DCEU movies that have undergone the most studio tampering and heavy edits / reshoots tend to be the ones that deviate furthest form the 2h 20min mark (Batman v Superman, Suicide Squad, Justice League). The two most popular (and $uccessful) DCEU films (Man of Steel, Wonder Woman) tend to fall right on that runtime mark. Director James Wan recently denied that the studio cut 20 minutes from Aquaman, which is a good sign that the DCEU tampering curse isn’t in effect.

It’s also noticeable that MoS and WW are the only two solo hero origin stories in the DCEU lineup. Taken altogether, it seems as though Warner Bros. and DC Films has a successful formula in place for launching their individual hero franchises. Since Aquaman is a superhero origin story on a truly epic blockbuster scale, one hopes it falls in line with its predecessors and delivers the superhero movie experience the franchise desperately needs after the disappointment of Justice League. In many ways, Aquaman is a “make or break” final effort from DC/WB to expand its brand beyond the Wonder Woman franchise; it’s been recently reportedly that Ben Affleck’s Batman and Henry Cavill’s Superman are both being sidelined, and the Flash movie is being delayed. That leaves little room for the DCEU to grow – which is why Aquaman needs to be a win.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazamon April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019.