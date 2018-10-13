New ‘Aquaman’ Movie Cover Revealed For Total Film

Following last week’s debut of an all-new trailer, the Aquaman marketing campaign continues to plug forward, with director James Wan debuting the first look at the film’s cover on an upcoming issue of Total Film. Check out the cover below before the film lands in theaters on December 21st.

Yes!! #Aquaman will be in one of my fav mags growing up, @totalfilm. This November issues. pic.twitter.com/x0rci9FflO — James Wan (@creepypuppet) October 12, 2018

The director shared an image of the cover while adding the caption, “Yes!! Aquaman will be in one of my fav mags growing up, Total Film. This November issues.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an acition-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.

Audiences caught their first glimpse of Aquaman in a brief Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice scene, though it wasn’t until last year’s Justice League that we got to see the character in action. Momoa shared during a set visit of his solo film the impact that working with other members of the Justice League had on the new film.

“I think everyone has really a lot of examples,” Momoa shared. “I mean, me and Cyborg are definitely very much watching out for each other in the sense that I don’t trust him and he doesn’t trust me. I think we learn a lot from each other, you know what I mean? Wonder Woman, she’s easy on the eyes, so I’m going to listen to her a little more [laughs]. Bruce, I like to just, you know, ‘I don’t really wanna hear it. I’ll do it, not because you said, but I’ll do it.’

“And Ezra [Miller], I mean, Flash, he’s great ’cause it’s just like a little brother. Which, in life, he is my little brother. We have a great time. I’ve known him for very many years. It’s a great dynamic and we’re all so different and so complimentary of each other, too, I think.”

Aquaman opens on December 21st.

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Wonder Woman 1984 on November 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.

Will you be picking up a copy of the magazine? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Twitter, creepypuppet]