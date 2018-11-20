‘Aquaman’ Outselling ‘Venom’ On Fandango

At this point, tickets for Aquaman have been on sale for just over a day and if the first 24 hours are any indication, the James Wan-helmed film could have quite the run at the box office. According to Fandango‘s Twitter feed, Aquaman‘s day one sales total eclipsed that of Venom, a movie that reportedly sold more tickets in the first 24 hours than Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Ant-man and the Wasp.

Not only that, Aquaman has reportedly broken the record for most tickets ever sold by Atom Tickets within the first 24 hours tickets. That’s a record that was previously held by Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War. It should be noted that strong ticket pre-sales don’t always translate into monstrous box office receipts, but it still is a pretty solid indication.

In the case of Venom, the Sony flick notched $80 million its opening weekend, setting a new October record. The film just posted a huge $111 million in China is well on the way to an $800 million box office haul. Though openings for DC Extended Universe movies have been on a downward slide, Aquaman still have quite a journey to top the list of biggest openings.

Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice brought in $166 million its opening weekend while Justice League — the smallest opening of the DCEU — earned $93 million at the domestic box office when it first debuted.

Regardless, Warner Brothers can rest easy knowing they hired a passionate director for the project. Earlier this year, Wan spoke with ComicBook.com about the process of him wanting to put his own stamp on the movie.

“It was very important for me early on to be allowed to make my own film and to have my own voice be in there,” Wan said. “After Furious 7 and Conjuring 2, I didn’t want to be a director for hire. After Furious 7, that’s kind of who I was to some degree, but after that, I don’t want to be that guy again. So, it was very important for me to be able to bring my own stamp, my own visual aesthetic, create the characters. Even though Jason has somewhat been established Justice League, I wanted to bring his character into this, basically, fresh in a lot of ways.

“So it was important for me to obviously pay a respect to where he was left off in [Justice League], but then allow me the freedom to take him to where I want to take him at the end of the movie. My hero goes on this hero’s journey to become someone very different than where he started. That was something that was very important for me. But the movie I want to make, that I was allowed that freedom to do that.”

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

Aquaman swims into theaters December 21, 2018.