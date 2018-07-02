‘Arrow’, ‘Legends of Tomorrow’, ‘Riverdale’, & ‘iZombie’ Writing Staffs Join Pledge to Keep Families Together

The writers for The CW’s Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow, Riverdale, and iZombie series are joining efforts to fight the separation of immigrant families at the southern United States border.

In a series of Twitter posts today, the series writers’ rooms shared images of themselves holding up signs that read “Seeking Asylum Is Not Illegal” and “Keep Families Together” along with messages encouraging people to donate to RAICES Family Reunification and Bond Fund, an organization that raises money to reunite families by posting bail for parents who have been arrested and detained at the border. The pledges are in response to a call for action from Netflix’s One Day at a Time and Starz’s Vida. You can check out the posts below.

Since April, nearly 2,000 children have been separated from their parents after being detained at the border. Despite the new executive order in place, they are still without their parents, and may be held indefinitely. This has to STOP. We must be the change. #OneVidaAtATime pic.twitter.com/c7EGwJKj4y — LoT Writers Room (@LoTWritersRoom) June 20, 2018

In just 6 weeks, upon being detained at the border, 1,995 children have been separated from their families and now a tent city has cropped up in Texas built to detain immigrant children. We have to do something.#OneVidaAtATime pic.twitter.com/0uAqan2AXh — Arrow Writers Room (@ARROWwriters) June 20, 2018

The iZombie family is accepting the #onevidaatatime challenge and we hope you do to! We’re nominating @LoTWritersRoom to join us as well! #KeepFamilesTogether pic.twitter.com/8Gj2CCaTiS — iZombie Writers Room (@iZombieWriters) June 20, 2018

EVERYONE is welcome in #Riverdale. There are NO walls. KEEP FAMILIES TOGETHER! pic.twitter.com/KfGEEnLxD7 — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) June 21, 2018



For a bit of context, back in April the Trump administration announced a “zero-tolerance” policy that to criminally charge and jail undocumented people crossing the border. As children cannot legally be jailed with their parents the children were taken to separate detainment facilities. The situation, particularly the conditions in which the children are being held which include cage-like enclosures, has led to widespread concern and criticism. Earlier today, the president signed an executive order that promises families will now be detained together, but does not address families already separated which is where, in part where RAICES aims to help.

And it isn’t just television that is joinging the fight. Coco director Lee Unkirch also wrote on Twitter today that he plans to fight the policy as well.

“I believe that #FamiliesBelongTogether,” he wrote. “I stand with immigrants, asylum seekers, and refugees, and will do all I can to #resist the family separation policy.”