‘Arrow’: “Life Sentence” Season Finale Preview Released

The CW has released the official teaser trailer for “Life Sentence,” the season 6 finale of Arrow, which will air next Thursday night.

You can see it above.

Co-showrunners Marc Guggenheim and Wendy Mericle, who are leaving at the end of season six, will write the finale as their swan song — and longtime stunt coordinator James Bamford directs.

“We haven’t fully discussed with the producers all the places we want to go for season seven,” series regular David Ramsey recently told ComicBook.com. “[A focus on family] is certainly one of them. The William/Felicity/Oliver relationship. Now, Lyla’s come back more involved as I’m involved with ARGUS. Roy has come back to the team. So, clearly, we’re moving into a place where even though we are wrapping up to the end of the season where you’re kind of isolating Oliver, that in the beginning of next season, obviously, you’ll start to see these very familiar family tightness, very personal relationships, come to the forefront. Arrow’s always been the one to kind of lift you up to put you down and to put you down to lift you up, right? We are wrapping up for next season, which, obviously, as you see we’re already preparing to bring these very familiar, very intimate, relationships back into the forefront. Roy, William, Oliver, Felicity, my wife, Lyla. So we’re wrapping up to that. And you can see it in the writing.”

Since the finale description suggests that Oliver has a new ally, some fans might reasonably ask about the possibility that the ally is Roy Harper, who will return for season seven…but that seems less likely than something like Black Siren turning on Diaz, since she has been struggling with what side she would be on all season and her father’s doppelganger will now step up to be the mayor of Star City and presumably be right in Diaz’s sights.

You can check out the synopsis below.

THE EPIC SEASON FINALE OF ARROW — With a new ally on his team, Oliver (Stephen Amell) engages Diaz (guest star Kirk Acevedo) in an epic final battle. James Bamford directed the episode written by Wendy Mericle & Marc Guggenheim.