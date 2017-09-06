Arrow – Live Recap of “Human Target”

ComicBook.com is live recapping the latest episode of Arrow. Keep on refreshing this page for more updates!

The episode opens with a montage of Church torturing Wild Dog. Wild Dog promises that he’s not going to crack, but Church says that it’s not the pain that will break Wild Dog, it’s the fear of what comes next.

Meanwhile, Oliver and his team are searching the streets for a way to find Church. After getting a vague lead, they return to the Arrow Cave, and Oliver introduces the team to Diggle.

Back at City Hall, Lance gives Oliver an update on the now depleted Anti-Crime Unit, while Thea reminds Oliver that he needs to work on getting a four-fifths majority for a zoning proposal they need to get through.

In a flashback, Anatoly and the other leaders of the Bratva induct Oliver into the Russian Mob.

Artemis and Ragman find where Church was holding Wild Dog, but they’ve already moved him to another location. However, Felicity uses her computer magic to find Church’s next probable location….but she promised she would only tell Oliver.

Sure enough, Oliver finds Church forcing Wild Dog to dig his own grave. Oliver rescues Wild Dog, but Church gets away. Afterwards, Church admits that he cracked and told Church that Green Arrow was really Oliver Queen. We also learn that Church is planning a major drug consolidation, but is trying to get Green Arrow out of the way before he enacts his plan.

Back at the Arrow Cave, Oliver sends his team to protect various members of his family and friends. Afterwards, Oliver asks Diggle to debrief Wild Dog and get more details on Church’s plans. Diggle also suggests an ally to help to turn the tide on Church and says he’ll be there in 24 hours.

The next day, Oliver meets with a councilman and a reporter about his new zoning plans. However, the councilman says he’s not budging because the Queen Family previously used loose zoning to build their skyscraper.

Felicity’s new boyfriend tells her (after an afternoon hookup) that she got a promotion to the Anti-Crime Unit. Felicity lies and says that Oliver knows who he is.

Diggle tries to talk Wild Dog through remembering something that could help the team fight Church. But Wild Dog’s still upset that he’s been benched and says he can’t remember anything.

Church meets with Prometheus, who tells him to back off Green Arrow. But Church came prepared and brought his own “freak” to the meeting, who takes an arrow meant for Church without a shrug. After Prometheus gives him another warning, Church tells the assassin that they’re going to kill the mayor.

Thea asks why Oliver has a meeting scheduled with Susan Williams (the reporter from earlier), but Oliver thinks that it’s the best way to win her over. He asks Susan to give him one month to win her over before publishing anymore attack articles about his administration. Susan agrees and gives him her personal cell number.

Back in Russia, one of the Bratva leaders warns Oliver that he’ll never be a true member of the Bratva and that Oliver knows what the Bratva does to outsiders.

Diggle tells Wild Dog about his torture from last season, when his brother Andy tortured him on behalf of Damien Darhk. Wild Dog admits that he keeps screwing up his life and tells Diggle that he doesn’t want to revisit his “latest and greatest” mistake, but Diggle convinces him that he needs to remember to help Team Arrow.

Oliver and Thea calls out the councilman from earlier for trying to hide his true agenda (he’s got holdings in the area that Queen wants to redevelop) and blackmails him. As they leave city hall, Church’s assassin takes out Oliver’s bodyguard and then shoots him multiple times in the chest before fleeing.

Lance announces that Oliver has passed away in a press conference, as Oliver and Team Arrow look on. The “dead” Oliver walks into the Arrow Cave, takes off a rubber mask, and introduces himself as Christopher Chance, the Human Target. Turns out, the “assassination” was staged to give Oliver more time to take down Church.

Back in Russia, Oliver tells Anatoly that he’s moping over a woman (presumably Laurel), so Anatoly tells Oliver to call her. Afterwards, Oliver sees a woman getting harassed by some other Bratva members and leaves after them to get some “air”.

Oliver thanks Chance for posing as him for the day. Chance tells Oliver that Oliver has a great life (and that Oliver should call Susan) and casually mentions that Felicity has moved on with her life, so he should too.

Diggle gets Wild Dog to remember his time at Church’s headquarters, which causes Wild Dog to realize he knows what Church’s plan is.

Oliver “confronts” Felicity about her new boyfriend and admits that he was hurt she didn’t tell him. Felicity says that she doesn’t know whether things with her new boyfriend is serious, but their talk gets cut off from a text from Diggle.

Wild Dog’s intel gives them a time and a place for Church’s big play to consolidate Star City’s drug trade. Wild Dog initially wants to sit out the fight, but Diggle convinces him to suit up.

Church meets with the other drug lords, before Team Arrow shows up. While Mr Terrific and Artemis fight the assassin, Wild Dog goes after Church for a second time. Church gets away from Wild Dog, but Green Arrow catches up to the drug lord in a hanger and brings him down. Church warns Oliver about Prometheus before Green Arrow knocks him out. Also, the Human Target gets the upper hand on the assassin by posing as one of Church’s goons and then shooting him.

The next morning, Oliver reveals that he was still alive and says that faking his death led to the police taking down major drug operations in several cities. Afterwards, Oliver thanks the Human Target for his help and then tells Felicity that they both need to move on. It’s so freaking obvious that there’s still sparks between the two, and they spend a solid 30 seconds making lovey eyes at each other.

Back in Russia, Oliver confronts the two other Bratva members, but it turns out it was an assassination attempt. Luckily, the Bratva leader (the one who wanted Oliver dead earlier) shows up, kills his two thugs, and then walks away….before pulling off his face and revealing himself to be the Human Target. Anatoly comes out and says that he knew the other mobster wanted him dead, and that was his way of taking care of it.

Susan meets up with a federal agent, who gives her a photo of Oliver in Russia when he was supposed to be on an island.

The episode ends with the police transport Church to prison, Prometheus arrives and takes down the entire envoy. Church tells Prometheus that Oliver Queen is the Green Arrow, but Prometheus murders him anyways.