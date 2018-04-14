‘Arrow’: Oliver SPOILERS Felicity in “Fundamentals”

Spoilers ahead for tonight’s episode of Arrow, titled “Fundamentals.”

Apparently for Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), getting back to fundamentals means trashing every important relationship in his life.

…Actually, for Oliver Queen, that sounds pretty much right.

Saying that Oliver Queen is not willing to share her with “The Hood,” Oliver — decked out in his season one costume and reeling from a nasty Vertigo hangover — fired Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) from Team Arrow.

“The team has broken up before, but someplace within four to six episodes they’re back together,” co-star David Ramsey told ComicBook.com. “I think that we’re really going to play this out. And to be totally frank, this is the type of thing you need in a season six or season seven of a show that goes for twenty-three episodes per season. This is what you need. You need people broken. You need real loss that’s not easily fixed.”

The team has broken up before — it seems like a once-a-season event — but it almost never extends as far as Diggle and Felicity, so Oliver is truly alone now in a way that he has rarely been since the show’s earliest days.

“They’ll come back together — and listen, by the way, they come back together to work together even before all things are solved,” Ramsey added. “We’re still after the same bad guy. It’s just these teams, new Team Arrow, Oliver Queen, John Diggle with A.R.G.U.S., they feel as if there’s more than one way to get them. But they come back together and work together as a unit to take down Diaz. So this isn’t a situation where you have these three entities existing in the same city kind of working their own angles. They come together. But in terms of just the original Team Arrow that people have kind of fallen in love with, that will take time to kind of fix. And part of the purpose is to get Oliver on an island by the end of this episode, get him alone….So they’re taking our heroes to a very secluded place.”

The episode, which spiraled in and out between fantasy and reality throughout, took place while Oliver was on Vertigo. With an imagined Prometheus (Josh Segarra) acting as the devil on his shoulder, Oliver went “back to basics” and wore his season one costume into battle, planning to storm the police department to root out Ricardo Diaz and a group of corrupt police officers beholden to him.

He was saved, mercifully, by Felicity, but after realizing that his role as Green Arrow had put her and his son William (Jack Moore) in danger more than once in the course of the story, Oliver decided to construct more meaningful walls between his personae.

Arrow airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of Supernatural.