‘Arrow’ Gets a Major New Intro for Season 7

For years, Arrow viewers have been transported into a new world with “My name is Oliver Queen” — and it looks like those words have gotten quite the update.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Arrow, “The Longbow Hunters”, below!

At the very start of tonight’s episode, fans got their first taste of Season 7’s new opening intro, which features a very different kind of narration from Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell). You can check out the intro below.

“My name is Oliver Queen. After six years of being a vigilante, the only way to achieve my goal and save my city was to confess to being the Green Arrow. Now, my family and friends must carry on my mission without me. I am no longer a hero. I am Inmate #4587.”

This marks the second major intro change that Arrow has gotten in as many years, with a new kind of narration popping up when John Diggle (David Ramsey) briefly became the Green Arrow last season. But judging by comments that Amell has made, it sounds like Oliver will hold the mantle of “Inmate #4587” for a bit of a longer stint.

“The seventh season feels really unique,” Amell said during a recent Facebook Live. “We’re gonna hit 150 episodes in episode 12, which is amazing. We’re only doing 22 instead of 23, which doesn’t sound like a lot, but I promise you it is. And I just saw [a question about] how long do you think Oliver is going to be in prison for. I will say, longer than everybody expects.”

It’s still unclear exactly how long Oliver’s prison stay actually will be, but it sounds like the event will have some pretty major ramifications.

“After the premiere, we really isolate Oliver,” Amell recently told ComicBook.com. “He goes a long time without interacting with really any familiar face. I have enjoyed the couple of visitors that I’ve had. I actually had one recently with a character that I haven’t had a sit-down scene with in some time, and it was really fun to work with them again.”

And whenever Oliver does get out of prison, things will surely be taken into an even more complicated territory, now that he’s been officially unmasked as the Green Arrow.

“That’s the one thing I’m very, very curious to know about that I know precious little about.” Amell revealed in a recent interview. “What’s Oliver’s like with the team when he gets out of prison — what is his relationship with the population of Star City? He’s outed now; he outed himself. What does that mean? We have to respect the enormity of that decision. He can’t live in that apartment anymore, because he’s the Green Arrow and everybody knows it. What are those dynamics? I’m very interested to see.”

