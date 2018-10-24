‘Arrow’: Team Arrow Partners with the FBI in “Crossing Lines” Photos

The CW has released a huge batch of photos for “Crossing Lines”, the third episode of Arrow‘s seventh season.

The photos hint at Team Arrow‘s newest ally, as they try to take down Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) and the Longbow Hunters without using their vigilante personas. At the end of this week’s episode, Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) struck a deal with FBI agent Samanda Watson (Sydette Noel), and it seems like that has paid off.

“When you have a multitude of people who are sort of distracting [you] and working as a team toward evil, you’re, for lack of a better word, screwed,” Emily Bett Rickards, who plays Felicity Smoak, said in a recent interview. “The team doesn’t necessarily have a designated leader since they’ve been broken up. It goes back to, what is everybody’s cost? If you don’t have the same amount of cost, you’re going to face disagreement and trouble and possibly not having good teamwork against three people that are working together as a team with a dedicated message, which is probably, at the root of it, evil. They’re kind of outnumbered in terms of mental game, which transfers into the powers that they have.”

As several other photos show, the episode will also follow Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) as he goes to great lengths to try to survive in a SuperMax prison.

“After the premiere, we really isolate Oliver,” Amell recently told ComicBook.com. “He goes a long time without interacting with really any familiar face. I have enjoyed the couple of visitors that I’ve had. I actually had one recently with a character that I haven’t had a sit-down scene with in some time, and it was really fun to work with them again.”

“He finds some enemies that you would expect to be his enemies in prison, but we also have him team up with a few unexpected people, and those scenes have been fun,” Amell said. “We have a new character, Stanley, that we meet in the pilot and he and Oliver sort of form an unlikely alliance. We also have someone come back that I know we were able to slip through without anyone knowing about it, and it was really really exciting to work with that character.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Crossing Lines” below!

“CURTIS GOES UNDERCOVER FOR ARGUS

Still in prison, Oliver (Stephen Amell) faces his biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) gets an intriguing offer, and Diggle (David Ramsey) asks Curtis (Echo Kellum) to go undercover for ARGUS.

Ben Bray directed the episode written by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Tonya Kong.”

Arrow airs Monday nights at 8/7c on The CW. “Crossing Lines” will air on October 29th.