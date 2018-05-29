Stephen Amell’s Daughter Revealing He’s The Green Arrow Is The Cutest Thing Ever

Green Arrow actor Stephen Amell has no hope at a secret identity thanks to his adorable daughter Mavi.

Amell, who has played DC Comics character Oliver Queen through six seasons of Arrow, appeared at Heroes and Villains FanFest in London which is where his daughter ended up crashing a panel hosting thousands of fans. “My daughter is the very, very worst at keeping my secret identity,” Amell said. “She tells everybody that I’m the Green Arrow.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Watch what happens when Amell invites his daughter to the stage and asks her not to reveal his secret identity in the video below…

“Watch this, watch this: Mavi, do not tell people that I’m the Green Arrow,” Amell starts out. Mavi then takes the stage to applause from her family’s fans.

Holding a microphone in front of her face, Mavi pauses, before letting the world know: “My dad is the Green Arrow.”

If the moment is so adorable that it gives you goosebumps, just wait for Arrow Season Seven. Amell promises there is a new character who will do the same, though the reasoning might be drastically different.

“We’re also debuting a new character, who, when I heard about it, I just got goosebumps.” Amell said at Motor City Comic Con. “I’m so excited.”

Is Amell living the best life, or what? Traveling the world with his family, saving the world, and providing the world with wine (which might be another version of saving the world). Leave your thoughts about Amell, his adorable family, and the fact this his Arrow show is closer than any other CW series to matching Smallville‘s impressive ten-year run in the comment section below!

Arrow‘s seventh season will debut Mondays this fall at 9/8c, following new episodes of Legends of Tomorrow.