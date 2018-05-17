Arrowverse “Crisis on Earth-X” Crossover Soundtrack Getting Official CD Release

The soundtrack to “Crisis on Earth-X,” this season’s four-show DC TV crossover, will get a CD release later this month.

La La Land Records, a specialty record label that bills itself as “where soundtracks live” and has a significant DC Entertainment presence, will release the score from composer Blake Neely on May 22 in a limited-run CD.

The crossover specials are a highlight of The CW’s broadcast season, and the last two years fans have petitioned to get a physical release for the “movies” on DVD. Producers reportedly looked into the idea for “Crisis on Earth-X,” but were unable to do so due to contracts with unions representing some of the talent involved.

“Crisis on Earth-X” brought the stars of Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow together to celebrate the wedding of Barry and Iris West — only to have the wedding interrupted by Earth-X doppelgangers of several superheroes and supervillains.

Earth-X, a world in the DC multiverse where the Nazis won World War II and the Reich remained in control for decades after, also provides a setting for the popular animated series Freedom Fighters: The Ray, which debuted around the same time as “Crisis on Earth-X” was airing on TV.

Battling their Earth-X doppelgangers over the course of two nights and four hours of TV, The Flash and Green Arrow both bounced back from it by celebrating a dual wedding, officiated by John Diggle.

La La Land also carries physical soundtracks for Arrow, Batman: The Animated Series, The Flash, and more. The Burbank-based label also releases digital soundtrack albums, which an be purchased through all the expected channels.

The “Crisis on Earth-X” soundtrack has not yet been released digitally. ComicBook.com has reached out to learn whether the physical release will mean a subsequent digital release for the album.

“Crisis on Earth-X” earned rave reviews from fans and critics and led The CW to one of its biggest ratings weeks in years. It is expected that tomorrow at The CW’s upfront presentation in New York, the network will reveal the dates for its next crossover event.

La La Land Records will release the “Crisis on Earth-X” soundtrack next Tuesday.