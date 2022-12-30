Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Shares Amazing Behind-the-Scenes Montage

At the going rate, Batgirl will never see the light of day. The Leslie Grace-starring film was sent to the Warner Brothers Discovery vault in an attempt to save money through the use of tax write-offs. Instead of releasing the film theatrically or on HBO Max, Batgirl will simply no longer exist as the footage has been placed under lock and key. Now, Grace herself is giving fans whatever looks she can in a new behind-the-scenes video montage.

Saturday afternoon, the In The Heights star shared a TikTok video—set to Evergreen's "You Didn't Deserve Me At All," nonetheless—in which she showed 15 seconds worth of training montages and other behind-the-scenes looks. There's even a glimpse of the actor fighting a villain, though it's unclear if it's Brendan Fraser's Firefly. "I couldn't resist," the actor said in the video's caption.

In the official statement released by Warner Brothers Discovery, executives attributed the cancellation to a "strategic shift."

"The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max," said a Warner Bros. spokesperson in a statement. "Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance. We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future."

Still, filmmakers Billal Fallah and Adil Al Arbi have said they'd return to the studio to make another DC film should the outfit welcome them back.

"Our amazing cast and crew did a tremendous job and worked so hard to bring Batgirl to life," the duo said. "We are forever grateful to have been part of that team. It was a dream to work with such fantastic actors like Michael Keaton, JK Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Jacob Scipio, Corey Johnson, Rebecca Front, and especially the great Leslie Grace, who portrayed Batgirl with so much passion, dedication, and humanity. In any case, as huge fans of Batman since we were little kids, it was a privilege and an honor to hav ebeen part of the DCEU, even if it was for a brief moment. Batgirl for life."

Batgirl was directed by Fallah and El Arbi, with a script written by Christina Hodson. The film would've starred Grace as Barbara Gordon / Batgirl, with JK Simmons reprising his role as Commissioner James Gordon, and Michael Keaton reprising his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman. Also joining the cast was Brendan Fraser as Firefly, Ivory Aquino as Alysia Yeoh, and Jacob Scipio, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai cast in currently-unknown roles.