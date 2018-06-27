Batman, Catwoman, and More DC Characters Dance in Adorable Music Video

If you need an uplift this morning, watching DC characters groove out to the Batman theme song will probably fit that bill…at least until the end.

A new video from Monster Truck Ninja can’t help but bring a smile to your face, as it shows Batman and Robin from Batman 66 riding out to stop crime. They zoom out in that slick Batmobile and then segue into the intro you know and love, with the dynamic duo running towards the screen. The other characters in the video decide to do something different though, doing their best dance moves to the groovy beat.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That includes Commissioner Gordon, who has the Bat-Signal behind him that doubles as a sound system. Batman then comes back on to do his trademark Batusi dance, followed by dance breaks from Robin, Burnside Batgirl (breakdancing no less), Catwoman, Killer Croc (wearing purple Crocs of course), and Penguin, who brought along two of his Penguin pals to do some rehearsed choreography.

The video also includes some of the characters from the DC movie-verse, with Jared Leto’s Joker and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn doing a duet. Mr. Freeze gets in on the action too, as does Clayface, Poison Ivy, Bane (doing some mad flips), Scarecrow, The Riddler, Batman Beyond, Azrael, and Will Smith’s Deadshot.

You’ll also see dancing from Nightwing, Scarface, Talon and the Court of Owls, Two-Face, Red Hood, The Mad Hatter, 66 Joker, Man-Bat, Ra’s Al Ghul and Talia, and a rainbow of Batmen.

None of this holds a candle to the bass drop and dance moves of Alfred, who gets his own special section to really get down. Well, at least until Robin kicks the plug for the sound system, but soon enough the music stars again and paves the way for more vicious dance moves.

Towards the end of the video fans see a young Bruce Wayne dancing with his mother and father, though…well, you’ll just have to watch it for yourself.

You can watch the full video above, and you can also check out the individual animations and characters on their Instagram page.

H/T io9