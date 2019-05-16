Batwoman: Kate Finds the Batcave in First Official Clip

The first trailer for The CW‘s upcoming Batwoman series has officially been released, giving fans a taste of what to expect when Gotham’s new hero arrives this fall. But fans also got more than just the trailer after the network’s upfronts presentation today. A first look clip has also been released showing the moment when Ruby Rose’s Kate Kane puts a few things together and is inspired to be the hero Gotham needs.

In the clip, which you can check out in the video above, Kate discovers that her missing cousin, Bruce Wayne, was the vigilante Batman when she discovers his suit in the Batcave. She also realizes that Batman is feared, which is why he was effective so she turns to Luke Fox and tells him to fix the suit as it will only be perfect when it’s tailored to fit a woman — her.

Earlier today, fans got their first look at the Arrowverse’s Batsuit in stills from the pilot episode released ahead of upfronts, but this clip makes it clear that the suit won’t just be decor. It’s going to be Batwoman’s first suit, at least until it becomes clear that she needs to differentiate herself form Batman. After all, she’s not going to let a man take credit for a woman’s work even if being a hero wasn’t originally in her plans per the official synopsis which you can check out below.

Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) never planned to be Gotham’s new vigilante. Three years after Batman mysteriously disappeared, Gotham is a city in despair. Without the Caped Crusader, the Gotham City Police Department was overrun and outgunned by criminal gangs. Enter Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and his military-grade Crows Private Security, which now protects the city with omnipresent firepower and militia. Years before, Jacob’s first wife and daughter were killed in the crossfire of Gotham crime. He sent his only surviving daughter, Kate Kane, away from Gotham for her safety. After a dishonorable discharge from military school and years of brutal survival training, Kate returns home when the Alice in Wonderland gang targets her father and his security firm, by kidnapping his best Crow officer Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy). Although remarried to wealthy socialite Catherine Hamilton-Kane (Elizabeth Anweis), who bankrolls the Crows, Jacob is still struggling with the family he lost, while keeping Kate –– the daughter he still has –– at a distance. But Kate is a woman who’s done asking for permission. In order to help her family and her city, she’ll have to become the one thing her father loathes –– a dark knight vigilante. With the help of her compassionate stepsister, Mary (Nicole Kang), and the crafty Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), the son of Wayne Enterprises’ tech guru Lucius Fox, Kate Kane continues the legacy of her missing cousin, Bruce Wayne, as Batwoman. Still holding a flame for her ex-girlfriend, Sophie, Kate uses everything in her power to combat the dark machinations of the psychotic Alice (Rachel Skarsten), who’s always somewhere slipping between sane and insane. Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate soars through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, she must first overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.

Batwoman will debut Sundays at 8 p.m. ET this fall on The CW.

